Madison Co. receives $4M in HUD funds for Bozeman and Reunion projects

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A major project designed to improve access and traffic flow in the Gluckstadt area has received a major federal boost.

Madison County is set to receive $4 million in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) money for the Bozeman Road Interconnect System.

The funds can be used for the Bozeman Road widening portion of the project or Reunion phases two or three, District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter said.

The projects are needed to increase traffic capacity and accommodate new growth in the Gluckstadt area.

In recent years, residential and commercial growth in Gluckstadt exploded, straining the infrastructure there.

The widening allows Bozeman to handle more vehicles per day, while it will eventually lead to the creation of a new east-west corridor in the county and a new point to access the interstate.

Said Baxter, “It’s going to make things a lot more efficient.”

Projects include widening Bozeman Road from two to four lanes and adding a median between Mississippi 463 and Reunion Parkway. The project also includes the construction of a multi-use path from 463 to Gluckstadt Road.

Reunion phase two includes the construction of a flyover bridge along I-55, while phase three includes extending the parkway from the bridge to U.S. 51, Baxter said.

Bozeman averages around 13,000 vehicles a day, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s website. Meanwhile, motorists who want to access Bozeman from the interstate must do so via MS 463 or Gluckstadt Road.

MDOT eventually will connect the flyover bridge to the interstate, creating a new access point near the halfway point between 463 and Gluckstadt Road.

Baxter said right-of-way acquisition for the project wrapped up recently and expects construction to get underway this winter.

So far, the county has received a total of $13.2 million in federal funds, including $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and $19 million in state appropriations.

The HUD funds come as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, which was passed by Congress last month. The bill received bipartisan support in both chambers, including the support of both Mississippi Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker.

It was not known when the county would receive the funds.

