Jackson mayor says city will not tolerate ‘efforts to sabotage’ Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Just days after a new trash contractor began picking up waste in the capital city, the mayor says the city’s former hauler could be attempting to undermine their work.

“We have had reports, and beyond reports, I have actually been on the phone with leadership from Waste management, who have prevented at times, the Richard’s Disposal trucks from entering into the transfer station in order to dump the trash,” he said at a press conference Monday. “They closed the transfer station at 12 p.m. on Saturday, when they normally close it at 3.”

“And the way we know it is because Richard’s Disposal has many of the drivers that formerly worked with Waste Management and did it on a regular basis,” he continued. “They know what time they close the transfer station on Saturday. And because they closed it for (more than) two hours, it put them behind schedule in terms of picking up the trash.”

The mayor followed up by saying the city would not tolerate “any effort to sabotage the garbage collections process.”

“I want to be clear that there are two contracts that the city has as it relates to garbage. You have the garbage collections contract. That is the one that there has been heavy dispute and feud over,” he said. “And then you have the garbage disposal contract. That is the contract that Waste Management is still under and has a responsibility to honor.”

“And if there is any effort to sabotage the garbage collections process... we will be disputing two contracts at that point.”

WLBT received calls from numerous residents on Saturday asking when - or if - their garbage was going to be picked up.

Lumumba addressed the delays, saying that some were simply due to the “expected kinks” related to the transition from one service provider to another.

Those kinks could include everything from gated communities that Richard’s workers don’t have keys or codes for, to trucks picking up garbage at different times than the previous contractor, he explained.

“Those are things that we expect,” Lumumba added. “We ask for your patience, and I assure you that everyone’s trash will be picked up.”

Lumumba awarded Richard’s a one-year emergency hauling contract in February. The company took over collections on April 1, after the city’s previous contract with Waste Management expired.

The mayor and city council are currently embroiled in a lawsuit over who will haul Jackson’s trash. Lumumba maintains his contract with Richard’s is valid, while the council, which has voted it down numerous times, says it is not.

The mayor says he expects Richard’s to have a transition period. “But I think that they will operate more smoothly if we don’t have transfer stations closed... if we don’t have other things that... are clearly an effort to sabotage their progress.”

Lumumba did not provide details on other alleged items but said he had to make several calls to get the transfer stations reopened Saturday.

“That is not something that I’m delivering third-party,” he said. “I’m delivering that to you as I personally have had to call in order to make sure that the transfer station was open.”

We have reached out to Waste Management attorney Chase Bryan for comment. We will provide a comment when it is made available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.