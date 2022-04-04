‘I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb’: Jackson Councilmen say Richard’s Disposal is working for free

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Who’s going to pick up trash in the Capital City?

Council members took a stab at the million-dollar question Sunday, following Special Appointed Judge Jess Dickinson’s updated ruling in Lumumba v. The Jackson City Council.

There was so much confusion after the judge’s March 31st ruling that attorneys in the lawsuit had to ask for clarification. Friday’s ruling clears things up a bit, saying that the mayor cannot veto an item that gets voted down by the city council.

However, the ruling didn’t stop Richard’s Disposal from picking up trash in the Capital City anyways.

“People tell you that you don’t have a contract, and you’re going to go pick up garbage anyways? I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said.

Council members like Stokes and Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote feel the revised ruling proves Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s one-year emergency contract with Richard’s is no longer valid.

“That’s like a young man coming to your house while you’re not home and cutting your grass. Then you come home, and they say, ‘you owe me $50.’ I didn’t tell you to cut my grass. That’s what they’re doing. They’re working for free. There’s no contract, so they can’t get paid,” the councilman said.

Both councilmen fear the company’s actions could lead to bigger problems, including more lawsuits because its workers are going to expect to be paid even though the contract doesn’t appear legitimate.

In fact, Foote said the whole situation is confusing.

“Do we pay claims that come to us on an invalid contract? Who’s at stake if we face lawsuits because of that? All of this is probably really good for the legal business in Jackson, but I don’t think it’s good for business overall in Jackson,” he said.

The councilman added that the mayor and the council’s inability to agree on a vendor to pick up trash is keeping the city from being able to focus on more pressing issues.

“It’s not fair to the citizens to keep them uncertain about whether they should put their trash out or not, something simple like that,” Foote said. “It’s something that’s been working well within the city of Jackson, and suddenly, they’ve got a cloud of uncertainty, in addition to problems with crime and problems with our water and sewer issues. We need to get this resolved and move on to other issues that face the city.”

Councilman Stokes wants to file a petition before the court for a writ of mandamus. This essentially means he wants the court to have the mayor move forward with finding a waste-hauling company other than Richards.

Councilman Foote said no emergency meetings are scheduled at the moment, but he wouldn’t be surprised if there are multiple meetings called this week.

He said a lot of it depends on how the mayor’s office moves forward.

