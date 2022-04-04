Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case

Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case
Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case(PCSO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify individuals they say were involved in four counts of attempted murder.

Deputies say the incident happened March 30 at the Leatherwood Food Mart on Hwy 98 East in McComb.

The gunmen fired multiple times into a vehicle with a man, a woman, and two small children inside.

If you see this vehicle or have any information in reference to this incident, you’re asked to call central dispatch at (601) 783-2323.

You can also call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 869-7141.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured after shooting along Flowood section of I-55
‘I’ve heard of being dumb, but that’s past dumb’: Jackson Councilmen say Richard’s Disposal is working for free
3 people in custody after fleeing traffic stop in Pearl
Judge issues new ruling regarding Mayor Lumumba’s veto power
Family and friends protest death of Christopher Buie in Hazlehurst

Latest News

Schools closed
Vicksburg Warren School District closes Tues. ahead of severe weather threat
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Waste Management
WATCH: Mayor answers questions over garbage debacle at weekly briefing
A Jackson fire truck
‘A total loss’ | Seven families displaced Sunday in Northeast Jackson apartment fire