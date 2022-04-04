Image of possible getaway vehicle released in attempted murder case

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify individuals they say were involved in four counts of attempted murder.

Deputies say the incident happened March 30 at the Leatherwood Food Mart on Hwy 98 East in McComb.

The gunmen fired multiple times into a vehicle with a man, a woman, and two small children inside.

If you see this vehicle or have any information in reference to this incident, you’re asked to call central dispatch at (601) 783-2323.

You can also call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 869-7141.

