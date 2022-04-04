Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Eupora High School teacher will spend the next six years in prison.

Kayla Tindall pleaded guilty to statutory rape in Webster County Circuit Court.

She was arrested in February 2020, shortly after being fired by the school district. The allegations against Tindall involved at least one student.

Once released from prison, Tindall must register as a sex offender and be on probation for nine years.

