First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

An alert day is in effect for Tuesday morning. Severe storms will threaten our area between 3am and 10am. Damaging winds are likely. A few tornadoes are possible. Heavy rain may also cause flash flooding.

Make sure you have alerts turned on tonight thru whatever device or source you receive weather warnings. Also, charge up your cell phone before bed time and have a plan for pets. Lows tonight will be in the 60s and with partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, highs will reach near 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm with a few showers possible. Highs will reach near 80 again, but the severe threat is very low Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Southeast wind at 10mph tonight and southwest at 15mph Tuesday with higher gusts in thunderstorms. Average high this time of year is 74 and the average low is 50. Sunrise is 6:43am and the sunset is 7:23pm.

