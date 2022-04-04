Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; storm threat overnight, early Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: As high pressure scoots farther east, our next system looms in the western sky. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day with highs in the 80s after a start in the 50s. We’ll remain dry through the day, but chances for rain and storms will increase after midnight – with a chance for severe storms before sunrise Tuesday. We encourage heightened weather awareness during this time.

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another risk for storms looks to emerge by Wednesday afternoon as another system drops in behind our Tuesday storms. While, locally, the potential for storms looks lower, we will still carry a risk for the storms that do develop could become strong by late morning into the afternoon hours with highs in the 80s. Behind this system, the Canadian Express ushers in much cooler air to round out the work week with highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll quickly rebound into the 70s and 80s again by Sunday and into the start of next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person injured after shooting along Flowood section of I-55
3 people in custody after fleeing traffic stop in Pearl
Judge issues new ruling regarding Mayor Lumumba’s veto power
Family and friends protest death of Christopher Buie in Hazlehurst
40-year-old man shot, killed after suspect confronts him over $5 in Jackson

Latest News

Severe storms possible Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: severe storms possible into early Tuesday morning
Storms possible early Tuesday morning.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Storms possible by early Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: sunny and in the 70s today before rain/storms arrive early Tuesday
Few severe storms possible Tuesday.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast