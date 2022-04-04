First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; storm threat overnight, early Tuesday

MONDAY: As high pressure scoots farther east, our next system looms in the western sky. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day with highs in the 80s after a start in the 50s. We’ll remain dry through the day, but chances for rain and storms will increase after midnight – with a chance for severe storms before sunrise Tuesday. We encourage heightened weather awareness during this time.

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another risk for storms looks to emerge by Wednesday afternoon as another system drops in behind our Tuesday storms. While, locally, the potential for storms looks lower, we will still carry a risk for the storms that do develop could become strong by late morning into the afternoon hours with highs in the 80s. Behind this system, the Canadian Express ushers in much cooler air to round out the work week with highs in the 60s, lows in the 30s and 40s. We’ll quickly rebound into the 70s and 80s again by Sunday and into the start of next week.

