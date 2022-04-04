First Alert Forecast: severe storms possible overnight into Tuesday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Slightly warmer and muggier conditions are expected this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. High temperatures this afternoon are forecast to peak in the lower and middle 80s under mix of sun and clouds. While today will be rather quiet, showers and storms will become likely after midnight with some storms possibly turning strong/severe.

An Alert Day remains in place for Tuesday, mainly for the morning hours, for the risk of severe weather with a cluster of storms. We should start to see storms creep in from the west shortly after 2-3 AM early Tuesday morning. Our biggest concern will be the damaging wind threat, but there will also be a risk for a few tornadoes, pockets of hail, and localized flash flooding. Make sure you have a way to hear warnings before heading off to bed tonight in case any are issued. Disruptive weather will be around through the morning commute before the severe threat diminishes close to 10 AM. Some showers could linger around to the south around lunchtime, but the rest of the day will be mostly dry with highs near 80.

There have been some suggestions that a few downpours or gusty storms could develop with the passage of a cold front, but this remains uncertain. Once this front passes through, cooler and drier air will begin to settle in across the region. Highs through the rest of the week will be cooler than normal in the 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. This cool down will be brief considering we will quickly rebound back to the 70s and 80s by the end of the weekend going into next week.

