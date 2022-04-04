Connect. Shop. Support Local.
DeSoto Co. Sheriff’s Dept. unveils newly-wrapped autism awareness cruiser

Desoto Co Sheriff Autism Awareness vehicles
Desoto Co Sheriff Autism Awareness vehicles
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - April is Autism Acceptance Month and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department unveiled new designs for their vehicles to help raise awareness.

DCSD says they are partnering with The Arc Northwest Mississippi on an Autism acceptance training program to help educate law enforcement on matters concerning members of the community who are affected by autism.

The vehicle wrap throughout the vehicle is filled in with puzzle pieces often used as a symbol of autism awareness. One sticker on the unit says “To Raise Awareness & Understanding”.

The sheriff’s department says if you see one of these patrol units, don’t hesitate to give them a honk and wave!

The Autism Society of America, along with leading disability organizations across the U.S., is announcing that it is formally shifting from “Autism Awareness Month” to “Autism Acceptance Month.”

Desoto Co Sheriff's Dept autism awareness vehicle
Desoto Co Sheriff's Dept autism awareness vehicle

