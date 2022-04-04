Decision expected in Yazoo City mayoral race Monday night

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three candidates should know Monday night which one will be Yazoo City’s next mayor.

Residents in the city known as the Gateway to the Delta headed to the polls on April 4 to fill the city’s top elected position.

The race is between Democrat David Starling and independents Sir Johnathan Rucker and Cynthia Walker.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

