Attorney for Jackson City Council seeking restraining order against Richard’s Disposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An attorney for the Jackson City Council is seeking a temporary restraining order to block Richard’s Disposal from picking up trash.

Friday, Deshun Martin filed a motion for a declaratory judgment and emergency injunctive relief in the mayor’s suit against the council.

Martin cited the fact that Judge Jess Dickinson entered new ruling in the case, vacating a previous ruling that included a footnote that gave the mayor an end-run around the council’s decision to vote down the contract.

The new ruling did leave in a provision saying the contract would not be valid unless it’s approved by the council, something the council’s attorney points out in his April 1 motion.

Council members have rejected proposals to hire Richard’s at least six times this year, including last week when it twice voted down the mayor’s emergency contract.

Martin also argues that the city will suffer “irreparable damages” if Richard’s continues to work without a contract.

“The city... will incur unauthorized illegal charges and will claim the city owes those costs along with illegal startup costs,” Martin wrote. “These unauthorized charges and cost must be avoided and Richard’s Disposal, Inc., and the mayor should be enjoined from collecting solid waste.”

Martin also has sent attorneys with Richard’s a cease and desist letter, saying that the council “has not authorize(d) any payments for any garbage collection pickup by Richard’s Disposal, Inc., and will not authorize any such payments. Ever.”

“I speak with the authority of the MAJORITY of the council.”

Richard’s began collecting trash in the city last week, after Jackson’s previous contract with Waste Management expired.

The mayor awarded an emergency contract to Richard’s on Feb. 17.

