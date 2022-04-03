Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Person injured after shooting along Flowood section of I-55

By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just north of the stack along I-55 early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on the interstate along the one-eighth of the mile stretch located within the Flowood city limits, the department’s social media page says.

“The police department received a call around 2:30 this morning stating that an unknown person pulled up beside them and shots were fired into the victim’s vehicle, striking the passenger,” the post states.

FPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

We have reached out to Flowood Police and will provide more information as it becomes available.

