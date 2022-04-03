Judge issues new ruling regarding Mayor Lumumba’s veto power

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In yet another twist in Jackson’s ongoing trash saga, the judge appointed to oversee Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s case against the city council has withdrawn his March 31st ruling and entered a new one.

The new ruling removes the language informing the mayor he had the authority to veto an item that was voted down by the city council.

“When the bill died, it’s dead,” said Attorney DeShun Martin. “You can’t veto something that’s dead, and that’s what Justice (Jess) Dickinson’s language cleared up, meaning the actual bill is terminated, there’s nothing to veto.”

Attorney Martin is representing the city council.

According to Martin, this ruling means Richard’s Disposal should not be picking up trash in the Capital City.

“Richard’s (Disposal) has been sent a cease-and-desist letter yesterday. My law firm filed on behalf of the city council a TRO, temporary restraining order, against the mayor and against the enforcement of this contract because there is no contract,” said Martin.

Martin says the next step is for city leaders to have another meeting to decide on a company once again they want to hire for trash pickup.

Because as of right now, he says the city doesn’t have one.

“Everything that Richard’s (Disposal) is doing now in the city of Jackson is essentially free work because they’ll never be paid for it,” said Martin.

3 on your side reached out to the mayor’s office multiple times for a comment on the judge’s ruling and are still waiting to hear back.

