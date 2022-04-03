Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Judge issues new ruling regarding Mayor Lumumba’s veto power

By Quentin Smith
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In yet another twist in Jackson’s ongoing trash saga, the judge appointed to oversee Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s case against the city council has withdrawn his March 31st ruling and entered a new one.

The new ruling removes the language informing the mayor he had the authority to veto an item that was voted down by the city council.

“When the bill died, it’s dead,” said Attorney DeShun Martin. “You can’t veto something that’s dead, and that’s what Justice (Jess) Dickinson’s language cleared up, meaning the actual bill is terminated, there’s nothing to veto.”

Attorney Martin is representing the city council.

According to Martin, this ruling means Richard’s Disposal should not be picking up trash in the Capital City.

“Richard’s (Disposal) has been sent a cease-and-desist letter yesterday. My law firm filed on behalf of the city council a TRO, temporary restraining order, against the mayor and against the enforcement of this contract because there is no contract,” said Martin.

Martin says the next step is for city leaders to have another meeting to decide on a company once again they want to hire for trash pickup.

Because as of right now, he says the city doesn’t have one.

“Everything that Richard’s (Disposal) is doing now in the city of Jackson is essentially free work because they’ll never be paid for it,” said Martin.

3 on your side reached out to the mayor’s office multiple times for a comment on the judge’s ruling and are still waiting to hear back.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L) Kaymia Blackmon | (M) Dewitt Anderson | (R) Cedric Banks
GRAPHIC: 3 charged with murder after teen girl shot, raped and dumped on Jackson street
One person dies after vehicle runs off road
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson
Longino says he believes Supervisor Perry Hood should resign from office.
Hazlehurst city alderman says he was sent racist and offensive text from a Copiah County Supervisor
40-year-old man shot, killed after suspect confronts him over $5 in Jackson

Latest News

Family and friends protest death of Christopher Buie in Hazlehurst
Family and friends protest death of Christopher Buie in Hazlehurst
Judge issues new ruling regarding Mayor Lumumba's veto power
68-year-old man dies after falling from church roof in Natchez