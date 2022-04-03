Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: sunny and in the 70s today before rain/storms arrive early Tuesday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a nice afternoon, pleasant and quiet conditions are expected into this evening and overnight as skies remain clear. Expect low temperatures tonight to drop to the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will feature beautiful weather as well as high pressure holds strong across much of the region. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around all day tomorrow with temperature forecast to rise to the middle to upper 70s. Some spots farther to the south could potentially reach the lower 80s.

An active pattern looks to return going into the new work and school week. Showers and storms will become likely going into Monday night and into Tuesday ahead of a frontal system. A ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ is already in place during this time for the potential for strong/severe storms. Stay tuned for more details on this threat as we get closer to time. While it is uncertain right now, we could also run another chance for a few more strong storms on Wednesday as well. By the end of the week, calmer and drier conditions will return as cooler air filters in.

