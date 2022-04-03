First Alert Forecast: severe storms possible into early Tuesday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a sunny and warm Sunday afternoon, quiet conditions will carry into this evening and during the overnight period. Skies will be mostly clear into tonight as low temperatures drop to the lower 50s. Areas of patchy fog could also potentially develop later tonight and into early Monday morning.

Monday’s forecast will feature slightly warmer and muggier conditions as winds pick up out of the south ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures are forecast to reach the lower and middle 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Even though calm conditions will likely be around heading off to bed later tomorrow evening, that will change overnight and into Tuesday morning as our next weather maker tracks in.

Here we go again...



An Alert Day is now in place for the risk of strong/severe storms early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds continues to be our biggest concern, but there will also be a risk for tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding. More details are coming at 5 PM on @WLBT! #mswx pic.twitter.com/exymvDnmdB — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) April 3, 2022

An Alert Day is now place for Tuesday morning for the threat for strong and severe storms. A complex of storms will develop out to the west before moving in early Tuesday morning after 3 AM or so with disruptive weather continuing through the morning commute. Our threat for severe weather has been upgraded to an ‘Enhanced 3/5 Risk’ for areas near and south of I-20. While damaging winds are our biggest concern, a few tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding will also be possible as well. Stay weather aware and have a way to hear warnings through the early morning hours! Most of the activity should clear out to the east close to lunch time. We could possibly run another risk for a few more gusty storms on Wednesday, but this is uncertain. Our weather will trend drier and cooler by late week in the wake of the frontal passage with highs returning to the 60s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.