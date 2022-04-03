Connect. Shop. Support Local.
68-year-old man dies after falling from church roof in Natchez

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man died after falling from the roof of a church on Old Washington Road in Natchez on Saturday.

Adams County Coroner James Lee identified the victim as 68-year-old George Bates.

According to Coroner Lee, Bates was apparently working alone on the church’s roof when he slipped and landed on a concrete ramp below him.

“God knows my prayers will be often for them, and they have my deepest condolences,” Coroner James Lee said.

