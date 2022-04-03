3 people in custody after fleeing traffic stop in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are in custody after fleeing from a traffic stop on I-20 eastbound around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Pearl Police Department PIO Greg Flynn says the three individuals, who were in a Nissan Rogue, continued driving on I-20 eastbound and got off on Highway 18, heading south towards Star Road.

According to Flynn, the vehicle eventually drove off the road and into the woods. The three individuals then got out of the Nissan Rogue and fled but were taken into custody by officers.

Two of the three people have active warrants for various crimes out of Louisiana. Flynn says all three individuals ID’s say they are from Louisiana.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.