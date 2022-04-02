WATCH: U.S. Army Private Andrew J. Ladner returns home after 80 years

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The remains of Private Andrew J. Ladner finally came home late Friday night after 80 years of being missing in action.

Ladner was killed in 1942 in the Pacific Theater during World War II. His body was buried, but never identified. Recently, the 30-year-old Lizana native’s remains were discovered and identified, allowing his family to receive him home.

The plane with Ladner’s remains was scheduled to arrive in New Orleans at 8pm, but delays pushed that arrival back to 10pm. Still, about 200 community members gathered on Crossroads Boulevard to pay tribute to Ladner around midnight as he was escorted to Riemann Family Funeral Home on Three Rivers Road in Gulfport.

Along the way Hancock County Sheriffs deputies and Pass Christian fire department set up tributes on bridges over I-10. Camp Shelby soldiers rendered honors at the airport and funeral home.

Once the motorcade arrived in Gulfport, members of the Patriot Riders joined the tribute to Ladner and family members were able to gather and reflect on Ladner’s life and service.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach next Saturday, April 9. He will then be honorably laid to rest in a family plot.

U.S. Army Private Andrew J. Ladner was born on November 29, 1912 and served in the Anti-Tank Company, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division (now 32nd IBCT, WIARNG). He was was killed in action on November 30, 1942 on the Island of New Guinea. Despite being buried at the time, his remains weren’t identified until 2020.

Ladner’s niece, Voetress Ladner Breazeale, was just 12 when her uncle went off to war. She told WLOX News earlier this year she didn’t think this homecoming would ever happen.

“I thought he was gone forever,’ said Breazeale. “I’m glad that they found him and located him and they that are going to send him home now. I know he’s watching us and he’s proud to come home.”

A Lizana soldier’s body has been reunited with his family after being missing for almost eight decades.

Ladner died in a bloody battle that’s now referred to as the “Nightmare of New Guinea.” Video provided by the Army shows part of that battle and includes footage of the 32nd infantry division, which was Ladner’s division.

Click here to read more about Private Andrew J. Ladner’s service to our country, and what this homecoming means to those who loved him.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.