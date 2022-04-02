Jackson trash ruling: Judge vacates March 31 order; deletes footnote related to mayor’s veto power

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In yet another twist in Jackson’s ongoing trash saga, the judge appointed to oversee the mayor’s case against the city council has vacated his March 31 ruling.

Late Friday, Judge Jess Dickinson filed an amended judgment in Chokwe A. Lumumba vs. The City Council of Jackson, Mississippi, removing the footnote that gave the mayor the authority to veto an item that was voted down by the city’s legislative body.

The footnote said the mayor could veto a motion voted down by the city council, something that some council members questioned at a Friday meeting.

The updated ruling comes after attorneys in the case filed a motion asking for clarification in his March 31 ruling, and after the judge informed attorneys via email that the mayor could, in fact, veto a council action, whether the council voted “affirmatively or negatively” on it.

Dickinson said the footnote was based on Mississippi Code Section 21-8-47, which stated “the term ‘ordinance’ as used in this chapter shall be deemed to include ordinances, resolutions, orders and any other official actions of the council, except those procedural actions governing the conduct of council meetings, appointing a clerk of the council, and exercising the council’s investigative functions...”

“Thus, when a city council votes to reject a contract submitted by a mayor, that vote unquestionably is an ‘official action of the council,’ and therefore an ‘ordinance.’

Dickinson said that the court also recognizes another code section, which provides for a mayoral veto and a council’s override.

He said that code section “speaks only of ‘ordinances adopted by the council.”

“While this court is persuaded that a council vote to reject a contract is ‘an official action of the council’ and, therefore, an ‘ordinance’ as defined (in code section), the question remains whether a vote to reject a contract submitted by a mayor is an ordinance that has been ‘adopted’ by the council.”

Dickinson said the mayor did not ask the question in his initial findings and he should not have addressed it in his initial order.

It’s unclear what the judge’s latest ruling means in terms of the city’s future trash collections.

Lumumba was not immediately available for comment.

