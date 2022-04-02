First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet this weekend before active pattern returns into the week ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a spotty shower chance this morning, most of today should consist of mostly quiet conditions. Clouds will likely be around parts of the area this morning before skies turn brighter by this afternoon. Expect highs to reach the middle with a few upper 70s today. Skies will remain clear into this evening and overnight as temperatures drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Passing light showers will impact some spots this morning, especially spots close to the HW 84 corridor. Most of these showers look to clear out within the next few hours before skies brighten up by this afternoon! #mswx pic.twitter.com/NNaP3KbFz8 — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) April 2, 2022

Gorgeous weather will be around on Sunday as high pressure holds strong across the region. Sunny skies are forecast to be around all day long with highs in the upper 70s. Make sure you get out this weekend and take advantage of the nice weather!

Changes in our weather will begin to occur Monday night and into Tuesday from our next weather maker. Scattered showers and storms will become likely during this time with some storms possibly being strong/severe. A ‘Slight Risk’ in already in place for this severe threat. More details and specifics on this storm risk are to come closer to time. We should dry out by mid to late week as well as trend cooler.

