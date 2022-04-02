Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: mostly quiet this weekend before active pattern returns into the week ahead

Storms possible early this week
Storms possible early this week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a spotty shower chance this morning, most of today should consist of mostly quiet conditions. Clouds will likely be around parts of the area this morning before skies turn brighter by this afternoon. Expect highs to reach the middle with a few upper 70s today. Skies will remain clear into this evening and overnight as temperatures drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Gorgeous weather will be around on Sunday as high pressure holds strong across the region. Sunny skies are forecast to be around all day long with highs in the upper 70s. Make sure you get out this weekend and take advantage of the nice weather!

Changes in our weather will begin to occur Monday night and into Tuesday from our next weather maker. Scattered showers and storms will become likely during this time with some storms possibly being strong/severe. A ‘Slight Risk’ in already in place for this severe threat. More details and specifics on this storm risk are to come closer to time. We should dry out by mid to late week as well as trend cooler.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Few showers possible this morning.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast

Most Read

(L) Kaymia Blackmon | (M) Dewitt Anderson | (R) Cedric Banks
GRAPHIC: 3 charged with murder after teen girl shot, raped and dumped on Jackson street
One person dies after vehicle runs off road
Longino says he believes Supervisor Perry Hood should resign from office.
Hazlehurst city alderman says he was sent racist and offensive text from a Copiah County Supervisor
3 On Your Side Investigates: Overworked or Overpaid?
3 On Your Side Investigates: Overworked or Overpaid?
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network

Latest News

Few showers possible this morning.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonably cool Friday; warmer into weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool, quiet Friday; storms to return by early next week