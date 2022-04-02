First Alert Forecast: more sunshine expected on Sunday before storms return early this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been such a beautiful afternoon across central and southwest MS today once the clouds cleared out from earlier this morning. Skies will remain clear this evening and into the overnight period as quiet conditions continue to stick around with us. Expect low temperatures tonight to drop to the upper 40s to lower 50s under mostly clear skies.

What a beautiful day...☀️😍 Hope everyone has had a great Saturday so far! #mswx pic.twitter.com/R6cPAGFsmB — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) April 2, 2022

Sunday will feature gorgeous weather as well as high pressure holds strong across much of the region. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around all day tomorrow with temperature forecast to rise to the middle to upper 70s. Some spots farther to the south could potentially reach the lower 80s.

An active pattern looks to return going into the new work and school week. Showers and storms will become likely going into Monday night and into Tuesday ahead of a frontal system. A ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ is already in place during this time for the potential for strong/severe storms. Stay tuned for more details on this threat as we get closer to time. While it is uncertain right now, we could also run another chance for a few more strong storms on Wednesday as well. By the end of the week, calmer and drier conditions will return as cooler air filters in.

