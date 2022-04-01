WLBT’s things to know 4/1/22: Deadly crash, Vice President’s visit, emergency garbage meeting, racist text message

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. One person dies after vehicle runs off road

Emergency crews responded to the scene today. (WAFF)

Deputies in Rankin County are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 80 near Edgewood Crossing. Investigators say one person has died after a vehicle ran off the road. No other information is available about this investigation at this time.

2. Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Greenville Friday

VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi (White House / Lawrence Jackson)

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Mississippi Friday. She is expected to visit Greenville to draw attention to the Biden Administration’s investments in small businesses and communities. The White House says Harris’ visit is aimed at making people aware of available resources. The Mayor of Greenville says his residents could use federal help. “We don’t want to cover anything,” Mayor Errick Simmons said. “We want to make sure that she rides down some good streets and she rides down some bad streets because we want to show that the investment is needed.” Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith declined a White House invitation to accompany Harris during her visit, due to previous commitments. The Senator issued a statement saying she’s confident that the Vice President will enjoy her visit to Greenville and the Delta.

3. Emergency Jackson City Council meeting slated to discuss trash contract

Richard's Disposal trucks now housed at Hawkins Field. (WLBT)

As Richard’s Disposal began picking up trash in the capital city Friday, the fight over Jackson’s trash-hauling controversy shows no signs of slowing down. An emergency council meeting to discuss the city’s trash contract is slated for 11 a.m. at Jackson City Hall. The meeting comes a day after the ruling was handed down in the mayor’s suit against the council, and after both sides fired additional volleys in the trash case. Thursday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba sent Waste Management a “Notice of Expiration” order, saying that as of March 31, its “agreement with the city of Jackson to provide solid waste collection services... will terminate at midnight.” Deshun Martin, an attorney for the city council fired, back issuing a “cease and desist” letter to Richard’s Disposal, saying that “the city council of Jackson, Mississippi has not approved any contract with Richard’s... and has instead, voted down contracts with Richard’s Disposal, Inc., on four occasions.” Martin added that the council had not authorized any payments for garbage pickup for the firm and would not authorize such payments. Read the full story here.

4. Hazlehurst city alderman says he was sent racist and offensive text from a Copiah County Supervisor

Longino says he believes Supervisor Perry Hood should resign from office. (WLBT)

There are calls for the resignation of a Copiah County Supervisor. Supervisor Perry Hood sent text messages with a racial slur to a Hazlehurst City Alderman. That alderman, Jeremy Longino, talked exclusively with us about what he says is the motive for the totally inappropriate and unacceptable language. Longino represents Ward 2. He showed us several text messages from another public official, Copiah County Supervisor Perry Hood. Hood uses a racial slur several times in the message. Read the full story here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.