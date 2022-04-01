Vicksburg woman arrested for shooting; Given $15,000 bond

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police have arrested 28-year-old Deloris Thomas for a shooting Thursday.

Thomas is charged with aggravated assault domestic violence after an incident in the Kings Community.

Vicksburg Municipal Court Judge Angela Carpenter set Thomas’ bond at $15,000 and her case is bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

