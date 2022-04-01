Vicksburg Police Department confiscates over $65,000 worth of drugs; 4 people arrested

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department arrested and charged four people on March 31.

VPD says investigators of the Criminal Investigations Division and the Narcotics/NET Team served a search warrant at 3222 Victory Avenue at 12:49 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators confiscated cocaine, codeine, ecstasy, and over 11 pounds of marijuana with a combined street value of $65,000. Authorities also took two handguns and $9,000 in cash as evidence.

The four individuals appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where Judge Angela Carpenter set their bonds. They were then bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

30-year-old Alexander Lindsey, of Vicksburg, was charged with Possession of Cocaine. His bond was set at $40,000.

37-year-old Ambus Wallace, of Edwards, was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana. His bond was set at $65,000.

30-year-old Brandon Wilson, of Vicksburg, was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Felony Possession of Marijuana. His bond was set at $110,000.

26-year-old Kawjuan Jones, of Vicksburg, was charged with Possession of Cocaine. His bond was set at $45,000.

According to VPD, the investigation is continuing, and more arrests are anticipated.

