Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Greenville Friday

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Mississippi Friday.

She is expected to visit Greenville to draw attention to the Biden Administration’s investments in small businesses and communities.

The White House says Harris’ visit is aimed at making people aware of available resources.

The Mayor of Greenville says his residents could use federal help.

“We don’t want to cover anything,” Mayor Errick Simmons said. “We want to make sure that she rides down some good streets and she rides down some bad streets because we want to show that the investment is needed.”

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith declined a White House invitation to accompany Harris during her visit, due to previous commitments.

The Senator issued a statement saying she’s confident that the Vice President will enjoy her visit to Greenville and the Delta.

