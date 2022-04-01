Vice President Kamala Harris discusses investments in small businesses and communities in Miss.

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
VP Kamala Harris is headed to Mississippi
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Mississippi on Friday.

She traveled to Greenville, Miss., to draw attention to the Biden Administration’s investments in small businesses and communities.

“Over the past two years, like so many communities around our nation, you have faced incredible challenges and you have met those incredible challenges with incredible strength,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

The Vice President aimed to make people aware of the resources available to them.

The Mayor of Greenville says his residents could use federal help.

“We don’t want to cover anything,” Mayor Errick Simmons said. “We want to make sure that she rides down some good streets, and she rides down some bad streets because we want to show that the investment is needed.”

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith declined a White House invitation to accompany Harris during her visit due to previous commitments.

The Senator issued a statement saying she’s confident that the Vice President will enjoy her visit to Greenville and the Delta.

