Traffic Alert: One lane of lower Spillway Road closed on April 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One lane of lower Spillway Rd on the reservoir dam will be closed Monday, April 4.

The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District says the closure will run from 9 a.m. - Noon for bridge inspection work.

If your commute includes this area, expect delays or find an alternate route.

