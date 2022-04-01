State lawmakers pass bill to help with Jackson’s water/sewer needs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s no secret that water and sewer issues are plaguing the Capital City.

“The current administration didn’t create that problem, but they have it. We need to do all we can to solve that problem,” said District 27 Senator Hillman Frazier.

That’s why lawmakers have come up with the Capital City Water and Sewer Projects Fund to tackle these issues.

“The water treatment plant, infrastructure problems, wastewater, all of that. We want to make sure we address those problems,” said Frazier.

He says leaders inside the Capitol are working to figure out a dollar amount to put toward the project. “Well we’re looking in the millions, in the millions.”

However, Frazier says there’s a catch. The money will be administered by the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.

“They have to submit a plan. The plan must be approved, they must file quarterly reports, and, also, the money will have to be spent by 2027, so they have a timeline to do that.”

Frazier says money would come from the $1.8 billion the state received from the American Rescue Plan.

“The money we allocate this session won’t be enough by itself to fix the water problems in Jackson. It’s going to have to come up with some money on the local level and lobby with us on the federal level to address the water problems in the city of Jackson.”

