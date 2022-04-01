One person dies after vehicle runs off road, all lanes blocked

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Rankin County are investigating a deadly crash on Highway 80 near Edgewood Crossing.

Investigators say one person has died after a vehicle ran off the road.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says the crash will impact school and morning traffic until the accident clears.

No other information is available about this investigation at this time.

