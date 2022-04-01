Connect. Shop. Support Local.
National Weather Service confirms EF-0/EF-1 tornado damage in Jackson

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clean up is underway across the metro after Wednesday’s intense storms. Storm damaged was scattered across the Capital City.

The sound of chainsaws filled the air on Winter Street where roofs were damaged by falling trees. The morning after the storm, a large tree and power lines blocked the roadway. Power lines and light poles littered the street.

Demerius Dantzler was at a nearby store, headed to his Winter Street home when the storm hit.

“Honestly, trapped inside Dollar General because the power went out there. The moment that happened everything, just the lights, flickered then it went out. All the power went off,” said Dantzler. “So we tried to make our way back. We ended up getting caught in the storm. So we ran back in Dollar General.”

Roofs and businesses were damaged along Terry Road. Twisted tin was left after the storm. Nearby, Battlefield Park also took a beating.

Trees were down throughout the park. From the club house to the soccer field. Large trees were snapped by the intensity of the winds.

“God was really looking out for a lot of people. So I can say I’m glad that nobody got hurt and nobody really ended up getting injured in that situation, but hopefully everybody bounces back. Everyone’s well taken care of and the power comes back on,” added Dantzler.

The National Weather Service confirmed EF-0/EF-1 damage in the Winters Street area.

National Weather Service confirms EF-0/EF-1 tornado damage in Jackson
‘I am ecstatic‘: Gov. Reeves signs historic teacher pay raise bill
