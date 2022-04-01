Judge says mayor can veto a council vote, whether vote is cast ‘affirmatively or negatively’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, Judge Jess Dickinson attempted to clarify his ruling in the mayor’s case against the Jackson City Council.

Thursday, Dickinson ruled that a contract is not valid until it is approved by the council. However, he included a footnote in the ruling saying the mayor could veto the council’s rejection of a contract and eventually challenge it in court.

Attorneys in the case asked the judge for a clarification of his ruling following a contentious council meeting where the mayor vetoed a council decision to reject his choice for an emergency waste-hauling contract.

In his response, Dickinson affirmed that the mayor could veto most council actions, whether the legislative body voted them up or down.

“With the exception of procedural matters, when the council votes – whether affirmatively or negatively – it is an ‘official action,’” the judge wrote. “And according to law, ‘official actions’ by the council are subject to the mayor’s veto, which the council may override by a vote of two-thirds of the members present and voting.”

A two-thirds vote on the Jackson City Council would mean a five-member majority.

The clarification comes about a day after Dickinson, a former state supreme court justice appointed to hear the case, issued a ruling in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s challenge against the City Council.

Thursday, Dickinson handed down a five-page decision saying that municipal contracts are not valid unless they are approved by the city council.

However, a footnote included in the court order appeared to give the mayor a way to get past the council in seeing his emergency contract with Richard’s Disposal Inc. go forward.

“There does exist a possible exception not presented in this case thus far, where the council rejects an emergency contract presented by the mayor, the mayor exercises his veto of the rejection, and the council overrides the veto,” Dickinson wrote. “The mayor would then have the option of engaging the judicial system, claiming the council was arbitrary and capricious in overriding the veto.”

Waste Management had filed a motion seeking clarification in that ruling.

We have reached out to attorneys for Waste Management and the city council and are waiting to hear back. We will update the story when their comments are available.

Judge Jess Dickinson clarifies his ruling in the mayor's case against the Jackson City Council. (WLBT)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.