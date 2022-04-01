Jackson businessman says he’s fed up with sewage issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dried up sewage and debris can be seen in the parking lot of Troubleshooters Incorporated in downtown Jackson. Now the business owner is trying to find a solution to the smelly problem.

Richard Wirick, who owns Troubleshooters Inc. on High Street, says every time it rains, sewage backs up in the inside and outside of his business.

He says the problem started when the old Trade Mart building was torn down.

“I definitely get frustrated with it,” he said. “I’m a small business owner here in the city of Jackson and I’m trying to keep running. Make a little money. I pay my taxes to the city and try to keep things going.”

Toilet paper and personal hygiene items could be spotted coming out of the back the building from Wednesday’s storm and heavy rainfall. Wirick says he called the city several times about the issue.

However, the owner says he gets the same answer in return every time he calls. Wirick also tells us that when these sewage problems occur, he sends his employees home, which causes a financial burden

“I still pay them for the day,” he said. “It’s not their fault. So that’s money out of my pocket. I have to stay and I have to clean it up.”

When we asked him what the city should do to fix the problem, he says, “They definitely need some people to step up and actually take some responsibilities and not keep pushing things off to the next person. Get the drainage fixed, that’s what it all boils down to.”

The owner says if the problem is not fixed soon, he will be forced to pack up and relocate his business elsewhere.

