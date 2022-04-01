Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges

FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the Rio Olympics against New Zealand in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Aug. 3, 2016. Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Solo was arrested after police say she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her two children inside. A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.(AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested in North Carolina after police say she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with her two children inside.

A police report says Solo was arrested in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.

She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28.

Arrest reports say a passerby noticed Solo passed out behind the steering wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle’s engine running and two children in the backseat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
3 On Your Side Investigates: Overworked or Overpaid?
3 On Your Side Investigates: Overworked or Overpaid?
One person dies after vehicle runs off road
Longino says he believes Supervisor Perry Hood should resign from office.
Hazlehurst city alderman says he was sent racist and offensive text from a Copiah County Supervisor
The 4 people wanted in connection to the robbery.
4 people wanted after robbery at Family Dollar

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury gets case of 4 men charged in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones loses bid to avoid fines in Sandy Hook case
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit their lowest levels since the early days of the...
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say