Hazlehurst city alderman says he was sent racist and offensive text from a Copiah County Supervisor

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - There are calls for the resignation of a Copiah County Supervisor.

Supervisor Perry Hood sent text messages with a racial slur to a Hazlehurst City Alderman. That alderman, Jeremy Longino, talked exclusively with us about what he says is the motive for the totally inappropriate and unacceptable language.

Longino represents Ward 2. He showed us several text messages from another public official, Copiah County Supervisor Perry Hood. Hood uses a racial slur several times in the message.

This is one of several text messages that Alderman Jeremy Longino received. Hood has sent us a statement apologizing. (WLBT)

Longino said, “This is a man that we put in office to serve the public and he uses his county phone to send these kind of messages and that is not right.”

Longino also works for the county as a dump truck driver. He says the angry, racist message was sent because he would not back the firing of a Hazlehurst police officer who arrested Hood. The charges were later dropped.

“All of this thing started with him being arrested a few months ago from the Hazlehurst Police Department for public drunk and public profanity,” Longino said.

Hood says he has also reached out to Alderman Longino to apologize for his behavior. (WLBT)

Hood was also upset about the handling of an armed robbery at his restaurant Stark’s in January, 2021.

Longino shared the message from Hood with expletives about the officer, who is Black, calling for his termination. Longino says this kind of harassment led him to ask for a transfer.

Longino says Hood wanted him to fire an officer who arrested him for "public drunk and public profanity". That officer also investigated the robbery at Hood's business. (WLBT)

“I would like for him to resign. If he’s gonna continue this attitude towards the public and towards other people, he needs to resign as a public official,” said Longino.

Hood did not agree to an on-camera interview, but did send an email. He says, in part, ”I have over 30 years of public service, the last almost 27 years representing District 3, a 60% minority district here in Copiah County.”

He adds there has never been a racial issue ever in his life or career. He also says, “The other night out of frustration that has been building for about a year, I texted Jeremy and my frustration and probably one drink to many, I used that racial slur, I guess trying to be smart.

“The next morning I could not believe I had sent that. I take full responsibility for my actions and I am very sorry that I did it.”

Hood apologizes and asks for forgiveness. He also says he has reached out to Alderman Longino to apologize for his behavior.

This is the full email sent to us by Supervisor Hood:

I have over 30 years of public service , the last almost 27 years representing District 3, a 60% minority district here in Copiah County. My record of service to my district has been well received and my approval rating is high. There has never been a racial issue ever in my life or my career.

The other night out of frustration that has been building for about a year, I texted Jeremy and my frustration and probably one drink to many, I used that racial slur, I guess trying to be smart. The next morning I could not believe I had sent that.

I take full responsibility for my actions and I am very sorry that I did it. I truly believe the folks that really know me, the ones I work with, the ones I serve and have served with, the ones that work for me and are around me everyday and the majority of the people I represent as well as Councilman Longino know that my actions were very out of character and not the real me.

I have reached out to Councilman Longino by telephone and left a voicemail apologizing and asking him to return my call and I also sent a message to him apologizing for my behavior. I have not heard back from him.

I have also asked the good Lord to forgive me and He as well as my friends, employees and constituents know how my heart is. I love people and love helping them, I have spent my lifetime doing this and will continue to as long as I’m wanted.

Again, I am sorry and ask for forgiveness. I promise it will not happen ever again….

Perry Hood

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.