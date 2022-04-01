Gulfport man gets life in prison for killing 2-month-old son

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man charged with capital murder for the 2018 death of his baby boy will spend the rest of his life in prison. Byron Allen Ellison, 32, stood trial this week in Harrison County.

The investigation began on October 15, 2018, when first responders arrived at a home on Calcutta Drive in Gulfport. They found an unresponsive 2-month-old baby and immediately took him to Garden Park Hospital. Because of the child’s significant injuries, he was then sent to Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Three days later the baby died from what doctors described as a devastating, catastrophic neurological injury. An autopsy found the injury was a result of blunt force trauma to the back of the head, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first interviewed the parents at Garden Park Hospital.

“The baby’s mother stated that the baby woke up at approximately 3:30 a.m. when the baby was fed and went back to sleep. The baby woke up again at approximately 6:30 a.m., when she changed the baby. She stated that she left the baby in the care of his father and went to the kitchen to make the baby a bottle.

She stated that a couple of minutes later, Ellison came to the kitchen with the baby, who was limp. They called 911 and she performed CPR on the baby until first responders arrived,” stated Assistant District Attorney Patti Simpson, who prosecuted the case with Billy Stage.

When Crime Scene Technicians went to the home they found evidence that backed up the mother’s story about changing the baby and preparing a bottle in the kitchen.

The father’s statement to investigators recounted the same sequence of events, but he gave different explanations for the baby’s injuries. He said he was bouncing the baby on his knee, then that the baby hit his collarbone, and then that the baby fell off of the bed. The father said he was sleep-deprived and ultimately that he was afraid to tell the mother what he did.

“The prosecution of this case could not have happened without the tireless work of the Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians of the Harrison County’s Sheriff Department. That, coupled with the medical professionals who testified, helped to show the jury what happened and who was responsible. I am proud of how they all worked together. In the end, this case was tragic and involved the loss of life of a two-month old child. We pray that that this conviction assists in healing process,” stated District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

