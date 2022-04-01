Connect. Shop. Support Local.
GRAPHIC: 3 charged with murder after teen girl shot, raped and dumped on Jackson street

(L) Kaymia Blackmon | (M) Dewitt Anderson | (R) Cedric Banks
By Josh Carter
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people are in police custody and charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting, kidnapping and raping a teenage girl, leaving her dead.

The Jackson Police Department held a press briefing Friday afternoon with Deputy Chief Deric Hearn announcing the arrests and details of the grisly crime.

The three suspects involved in the murder are Dewitt Anderson, 34, Cedric Banks, 37, and Kaymia Blackmon, 19.

Hearn described that on Tuesday, February 15, police responded to a scene near Clay Street in reference to a deceased female body. She had been shot multiple times.

On March 24, detectives were notified by the coroner’s office that the girl had been identified as 18-year-old Amya Carey.

A family member of Carey’s told detectives that on February 15, Amaya was picking up a friend: Kaymia Blackmon, who was with her boyfriend, Dewitt Anderson.

They went to several locations that night, Hearn said, and at one of them, Blackmon, Anderson, and Anderson’s brother, Cedric Banks, all tried to have sex with Carey. Carey refused and got into a fight with Blackmon.

It was then that Anderson picked up a gun and shot Carey. With the teenager severely wounded, they placed her inside a car and while they drove, one of them raped her.

Carey would be shot two more times by Banks and her body was dumped near Clay Street. Hearn said they do not know if the teenager was dead or alive when she was assaulted in the vehicle.

On Wednesday, March 30, Blackmon and Anderson were contacted by detectives and summoned to JPD headquarters. During their interview, Hearn said they described the events of that night.

All three suspects have been denied bond.

