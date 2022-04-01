First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We continue to see nice conditions as we move into the Friday evening.

Friday continuing into the weekend, we do experience some nice weather we see Highs return to the 70s today. The mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday. Lows return to the mid to upper 40s. We do have a slight rain chance for Saturday morning. But other than that, we are looking at quiet conditions over the next few days.

Monday to start our work week, Highs return to the low 80s and low falls to the low 60s. Mostly sunny conditions and we hold a 20% chance of showers.

Tuesday, we see our next rain chances return to the area as our next disturbance moves into the area. We are under a Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-70s and Lows falling to the low 60s.

Wednesday, Highs return to the mid-80s with a 20% chance of spot showers. Thursday and Friday we see decreasing temperatures as Highs return to the low 70s and upper 60s. Our Lows fall to the low 50s to upper 40s. Thursday and Friday, we still see beautiful conditions across the area.

