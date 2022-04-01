First Alert Forecast: bright, seasonably cool Friday; warmer into weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Sunshine will continue to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. After a chilly start in the 40s, we’ll rebound into 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon hours. A few clouds will begin to move across the area through the latter part of the day. Clouds may thicken up overnight with a rogue shower or two. Lows will fall back into the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A quick moving system may yield a few passing showers or storms during Saturday – but most will likely stay dry. Sunshine will mix with clouds through the day with highs in the 70s. After another night in the 40s, sunshine will push temperatures back into the upper 70s to near 80 for Sunday; a perfect day Spring day across the region.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Next week will stay mostly quiet amid a mix of sun and clouds Monday – warm 80s will set the stage our next system. Shower chances will re-emerge through late Monday, leading into a stormier Tuesday that could feature a few strong to severe storms. Heavy rain could yield 1-3″ by the end of Tuesday. We’ll rebound back in the 80s Wednesday with a few lingering showers & storms before a cold front sweeps through the area late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

