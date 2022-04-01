Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Emergency Jackson City Council meeting slated to discuss trash contract

Richard's Disposal trucks now housed at Hawkins Field.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Richard’s Disposal began picking up trash in the capital city Friday, the fight over Jackson’s trash-hauling controversy shows no signs of slowing down.

An emergency council meeting to discuss the city’s trash contract is slated for 11 a.m. at Jackson City Hall.

The meeting comes a day after the ruling was handed down in the mayor’s suit against the council, and after both sides fired additional volleys in the trash case.

Thursday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba sent Waste Management a “Notice of Expiration” order, saying that as of March 31, its “agreement with the city of Jackson to provide solid waste collection services... will terminate at midnight.”

Deshun Martin, an attorney for the city council fired, back issuing a “cease and desist” letter to Richard’s Disposal, saying that “the city council of Jackson, Mississippi has not approved any contract with Richard’s... and has instead, voted down contracts with Richard’s Disposal, Inc., on four occasions.”

Martin added that the council had not authorized any payments for garbage pickup for the firm and would not authorize such payments.

