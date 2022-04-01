Council votes down emergency trash contract twice; mayor vetoes

Average read time: 8 minutes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of trash-hauling in the city of Jackson continues to be unclear, following two votes by the city council and a veto by the mayor.

At what was a contentious meeting Friday, the council voted twice to reject ratifying a one-year emergency deal with Richard’s Disposal Incorporated.

Following the first vote, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba read a veto message into the record, and signed it, handing copies to the council.

The mayor vetoed the order, citing the ruling handed down Thursday in his suit against the council.

Thursday, special Judge Jess Dickinson ruled that a contract is not valid unless the council signs off on it.

However, the former Supreme Court Justice’s order also includes a footnote to get around the council’s vote.

“There does exist a possible exception not presented in this case thus far, where the council rejects an emergency contract presented by the mayor, the mayor exercises his veto of the rejection, and the council overrides the veto,” Dickinson wrote. “The mayor would then have the option of engaging the judicial system, claiming the council was arbitrary and capricious in overriding the veto.”

Judge appears to give mayor a way to keep Richard's emergency contract in place, even without the council's full support. (WLBT)

Some council members, though, questioned whether the mayor could veto a measure that was rejected. “Everybody knows from the president all the way down, you can’t veto a no vote,” Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said. “It’s not even an item. It’s dead. How in... Heaven do you veto something that’s dead?”

Banks chuckled as the mayor read his veto message into the record.

“When we set a precedent that the mayor of any city in this state can begin to run the city with just three votes, that means any time an item is voted down, the mayor can veto it,” he added. “He can run the city with three votes.”

Mississippi State Statute 21-8-17 states that the mayor can veto ordinances adopted by the council but does not specifically state items that are voted down.

The council rejected motions to ratify Richard’s on back-to-back 4-3 votes. Voting to reject were Banks and Council members Kenneth Stokes, Vernon Hartley, and Ashby Foote. Voting in favor of Richard’s were Council members Virgi Lindsay, Angelique Lee and Brian Grizzell.

“(Banks) said it as clear as a layperson can state and understand. I’ve seen many vetoes, but it’s my understanding that today, we are vetoing something that is turned down,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said. “It’s not approved... I know there may be legal questions. We’ll go back to court on that.”

The meeting lasted less than an hour and was often contentious at times, with Stokes asking how much Akil Bakari, one of the mayor’s political backers, would get as part of the contract.

“Do we still have the mayor’s campaign manager as part of this contract? How much money are they getting paid?”

Bakari, who served on the mayor’s transition team and his late father’s transition team after he ran for office, is the owner of Expert Professional Services, or XPS.

XPS is one of three minority-owned firms included in the Richard’s contract.

The company will be responsible for installing internet at Richard’s headquarters, Lumumba told the council.

“I would add that Mr. Bakari was not my campaign manager. Rukia... Lumumba, my sister, was my campaign manager,” he said. “I thought that should be clarified.”

“He’s your boy,” Banks repeated multiple times as the mayor answered.

The meeting came close to getting out of hand several times, with Council President Virgi Lindsay having to admonish members and telling Banks if he was going to continue to talk while others were talking to turn off his microphone.

“I’m not going to put up with this bad behavior from my colleagues today,” she said. “I remind you all that I take the open meetings law seriously, and we may not all agree, but we are going to respect one another and we are going to behave as the council people we were elected to be for our residents.”

City Attorney Catoria Martin says XPS will receive about five percent of the total $9.6 million contract.

Council members also brought up the issue of environmental racism and why Richard’s is allowed to house its vehicles at Hawkins Field.

“The reason landfills are located, required by federal law, to be at least five or six miles away from airports is because of the danger of bird hazards,” Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley said. Hartley used to be a solid waste manager for the city.

“Staging areas also have restrictions on where they can be placed as well,” he added. “If there are any types of safety hazards involved, we have to look at that strongly.”

He was specifically concerned about birds following trucks back to the aviation facility.

Lumumba said no trucks would have garbage on them while they’re stored at the site.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, meanwhile, said FAA rules prohibit Richard’s from locating at an airport hangar.

Hawkins falls under the purview of the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority, a five-member panel appointed to run the airports by the mayor and council.

“I conferred with the CEO of the airport commission and conferred with the board. They did require and did receive approval from the FAA,” Lumumba said.

The mayor did not know how much Richard’s is paying to be housed at the site when asked.

WLBT has filed an open record request seeking all communications and contract information between Richard’s and JMAA.

Hartley and Banks voiced their frustrations on why JMAA commissioners did not consult council members before allowing the Richard’s to locate there.

Stokes, meanwhile, said the decision to house trucks at Hawkins is an example of environmental justice and would have a negative impact on the poorer neighborhoods nearby.

“Those trucks are going to be dirty, stinky,” he said. “People are going to start supporting letting Rankin County take the airport because of what happened today.”

He said waste from those trucks will eventually get into the nearby Town Creek, which runs through other wards on its way to the Pearl River.

We have reached out to JMAA and are awaiting comment.

