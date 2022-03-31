WLBT’s things to know 3/31/22: Missing man with schizophrenia, I-20W to shut down, Tornado storm damage, Runaway girl found dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Jackson police searching for missing man with paranoid schizophrenia

Jackson police searching for missing man with paranoid schizophrenia (JPD)

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a missing man who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Cory Montez Smith was last seen on Terry Road wearing a red jacket and black pants. He is on medication that could impair his judgment. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Corey Smith, you are asked to contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234.

2. I-20W at State Street to shut down for 72 hours on April 8

Traffic Alert (MGN)

If your daily commute includes I-20 westbound near State Street, expect to find an alternate route beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8. For 72 hours, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing all lanes of I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound at State Street for an emergency repair on the road failing one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the state. The temporary closure will have a major impact on traffic - over 100,000 vehicles frequent the area daily. “We regret the temporary inconvenience the closure will cause, but the repair is necessary to keep the I-20 westbound/I-55 southbound corridor safe and passable in Jackson,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. People who travel from Meridian to Vicksburg on I-20 westbound will be affected the most. It could add about 30 minutes to your drive. Read more here.

3. Damage reported after possible tornadoes touch down in Jackson County

As the sun comes up on Fox Ridge Drive in Vancleave, residents are getting a good look at the storm damage after at least one tornado is believed to have touched down Wednesday night.

Cleanup efforts are beginning as the sun rises on a night of storms that left several homes damaged in South Mississippi. So far, the most damage reported to WLOX has been found in Jackson County, where multiple unconfirmed tornadoes are believed to have touched down in Vancleave, Wade and Hurley late Wednesday. Many residents were without power and several homes reported downed trees and damaged roofs. However, the roads were all passable and the traffic lights are all working.

4. Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say

Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say (Mobile Police Department)

A 13-year-old runaway reported missing last week and located Sunday in D’Iberville, Mississippi, has died in an area hospital, according to the Mobile Police Department. The circumstances around the death of Keyanna Sylvester are unclear, police said. The girl reportedly ran away on March 21, was believed to have spent some time in Ocean Springs, Miss., and was seen on March 23 in Moss Point, Miss., before being found in D’Iberville and taken to a hospital. D’Iberville police Capt. Jason King said the girl was at a motel in the city on Thursday and at some point went to an area hospital, although he added that it is uncertain how she died. He told FOX10 News police are waiting for a report by the medical examiner.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.