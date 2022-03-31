Connect. Shop. Support Local.
WATCH: Gov. Reeves signs historic teacher pay raise bill

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves is holding a ceremonial signing for one of the largest teacher pay raises in recent history.

The bill will raise teacher pay by an average of $5,140 beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

It also builds in pay increases for every 5th year. Depending on their certification level, teachers would get between $1,200-$1,350 milestone raises every 5 years, with a $2,500 increase at year 25.

You can watch the ceremonial signing live stream here.

WATCH: Reeves signs historic teacher pay raise bill
