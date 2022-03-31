Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Trees uprooted in Benton man’s backyard as storms rock the state

By Howard Ballou
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Benton, Mississippi was not spared from Wednesday’s severe weather.

Joshua Jennings says he and his family were sitting on their Rusche Road porch when they heard the storm was coming close to Bentonia.

He started taking video just after four this afternoon when, seemingly out of nowhere, the wind picked up and trees started falling down.

Jennings says about 10 trees uprooted in his yard and two poles snapped, but, thankfully, everyone is safe.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
Most weather alerts canceled after storms roll through Mississippi
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Jackson police searching for missing man with paranoid schizophrenia
Jackson police searching for missing man with paranoid schizophrenia
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-30-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-30-22)
WLBT at 10p - clipped version
WLBT at 10p - clipped version
Judge Jess Dickinson hears arguments during a status conference regarding the city's...
Judge: ‘I don’t see any authority anywhere for the mayor to enter into a contract without approval... of the council’