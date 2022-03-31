Trees uprooted in Benton man’s backyard as storms rock the state

BENTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Benton, Mississippi was not spared from Wednesday’s severe weather.

Joshua Jennings says he and his family were sitting on their Rusche Road porch when they heard the storm was coming close to Bentonia.

He started taking video just after four this afternoon when, seemingly out of nowhere, the wind picked up and trees started falling down.

Jennings says about 10 trees uprooted in his yard and two poles snapped, but, thankfully, everyone is safe.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.