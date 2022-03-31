Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody

FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials...
FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a South Carolina middle school.(Gray News, file)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

Deputies said a person believed to be the shooter was in custody. Deputies said the suspect is a minor. He was detained in close proximity to the school.

A school resource officer responded and requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time, Greenville County Schools said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

Students were taken to a nearby church for parents to reunite with them. The school system said parents and guardians would need identification to pick them up.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most weather alerts canceled after storms roll through Mississippi
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi
Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say

Latest News

The Mississippi Capitol Building
Bill creating water and sewer account for Jackson headed for governor’s desk
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross...
COVID pandemic’s end may bring turbulence for US health care
WATCH: Gov. Reeves signs historic teacher pay raise bill