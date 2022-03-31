Police: Wanted subject connected to New Orleans murder could be in Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man connected to a homicide in New Orleans could be in Jackson, Mississippi, police say.

The homicide occurred on March 19 when officers in New Orleans found a dead woman on the sidewalk. She has been identified at Ciara Bullock, 35.

William Powell III has been identified as the perpetrator of the crime has been charged with second-degree murder.

It is believed that Powell may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi area.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.