Police: Man spotted engaging in ‘lewd conduct’ inside Brandon library before running away

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly engaged in “lewd conduct” inside a library.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the Brandon Public Library on Thursday, March 24, between 6 and 7 p.m.

The man entered the library and was spotted by another library patron engaging himself in what police are calling “lewd conduct.”

After watching surveillance footage, police say the man apparently engaged in the activity for nearly an hour before he was spotted.

When the patrol saw what he was doing, they alerted library staff. By that time, though, the man had run to his vehicle and left the scene.

If you have information to help in this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could receive an award up to $2,500.

