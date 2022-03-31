Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder.

Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up at the police station to report a shooting.

Officers went to the home and found Homer Porter, 33, dead. He had been shot multiple times.

Porters bond has been set at $750,000. The investigation into the shooting continues.

