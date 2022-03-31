Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder.

Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up at the police station to report a shooting.

Officers went to the home and found Homer Porter, 33, dead. He had been shot multiple times.

Porters bond has been set at $750,000. The investigation into the shooting continues.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi
Most weather alerts canceled after storms roll through Mississippi
Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say

Latest News

Beware of "Storm Chasers"
Beware of "Storm Chasers"
Davion Minor
Man gets 30 years for child abuse against 3-month-old
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
EF-1 tornado hit Jackson on Wednesday, NWS says
Richard's Disposal trucks now housed at Hawkins Field.
Mayor says Waste Management won’t get paid for picking up trash Friday