Advertisement

Man gets 30 years for child abuse against 3-month-old

Davion Minor
Davion Minor(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man entered a plea deal for the abuse of a 3-year-old.

Davion Minor was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with five suspended, for child abuse.

Minor was arrested in October 2020 after a 3-month-old was found struggling to breathe at the Holiday Apartments in Natchez.

The child was rushed to the hospital with injuries from shaken baby syndrome, resulting in brain bleeding and several fractured bones.

Minor, along with Jabreunna Thomas--the child’s parents--were both arrested for abuse.

Prosecutors say the child could face long-term brain damage and vision problems stemming from the injuries.

