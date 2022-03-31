Man arrested for allegedly flashing and physically grabbing employee at Natchez church

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in police custody after allegedly flashing and grabbing a church employee in Natchez.

According to authorities, on Monday, officers in Natchez were called to a local church where a man had exposed himself to a church employee.

The man was then ordered to leave the area by the pastor and was gone by the time police arrived.

The next day, the man returned to the church and, again, flashed the same employee. He was ordered to leave the area.

After an investigation, it was revealed that Adam King, 38, had also physically grabbed the church employee, who is over the age of 65.

King was arrested Wednesday and charged with willful trespass, indecent exposure, and felony simple assault on a person over the age of 65.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.