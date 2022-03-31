Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Man arrested for allegedly flashing and physically grabbing employee at Natchez church

Adam King, 38
Adam King, 38(Natchez Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in police custody after allegedly flashing and grabbing a church employee in Natchez.

According to authorities, on Monday, officers in Natchez were called to a local church where a man had exposed himself to a church employee.

The man was then ordered to leave the area by the pastor and was gone by the time police arrived.

The next day, the man returned to the church and, again, flashed the same employee. He was ordered to leave the area.

After an investigation, it was revealed that Adam King, 38, had also physically grabbed the church employee, who is over the age of 65.

King was arrested Wednesday and charged with willful trespass, indecent exposure, and felony simple assault on a person over the age of 65.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
Tornado Watch
ALERT DAY: Tornado Watch continues for several counties across Mississippi
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business
Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business
Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business
Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business
Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says