Judge says Jackson City Council must present minutes to mayor by April 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been handed a victory in his battle to get the city council to produce minutes dating back to late last year.

Thursday, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson granted Lumumba’s writ of mandamus, saying the council should approve all unapproved minutes dating back to November 23, 2021, and present them to the mayor by April 4.

Peterson said if the council does not produce the minutes, a hearing will be held by April 22, to determine if the council should be held in contempt.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.