Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
WLBT Puppy Mania
Advertisement

Judge says Jackson City Council must present minutes to mayor by April 4

Judge Faye Peterson granted a writ of mandamus to Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba, ordering the...
Judge Faye Peterson granted a writ of mandamus to Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba, ordering the council to approve meeting minutes that have yet to be produced.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been handed a victory in his battle to get the city council to produce minutes dating back to late last year.

Thursday, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson granted Lumumba’s writ of mandamus, saying the council should approve all unapproved minutes dating back to November 23, 2021, and present them to the mayor by April 4.

Peterson said if the council does not produce the minutes, a hearing will be held by April 22, to determine if the council should be held in contempt.

This is a developing story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most weather alerts canceled after storms roll through Mississippi
A tree down in the road in front of the governor's mansion
Strong winds topple trees, damage homes during storms across Mississippi
Keyanna Sylvester
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
LIST: Schools closed, virtual Wednesday due to severe storms
John Paul Jones
Man stole purse before he was shot, Clinton police say

Latest News

3 men sentenced to a total of 200 years behind bars on drug crimes
3 men sentenced to a total of 200 years behind bars on drug crimes
The 4 people wanted in connection to the robbery.
4 people wanted after robbery at Family Dollar
WLBT’s things to know
WLBT’s things to know 3/31/22: Missing man with schizophrenia, I-20W to shut down, Tornado storm damage, Runaway girl found dead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: brighter, cooler late week